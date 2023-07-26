LEGAL NOTICES
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Lynda Carole Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 18th day of July, 2023.
LOWELL BRYAN WATTS
200 Boone Gap Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
aug16-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Earl Lynn Crouch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of July, 2023.
DEBORAH LYNN HULL
16 H AND C Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
aug16-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Cecil Cedric Clayton, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of July, 2023.
MARCIA CLAYTON BUFF
457 22nd AVE NE
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
aug16-23p
************
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Mary Mayberry McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 13th day of July, 2023.
DARLENE JONAS
5830 Charlie Little Rd
Granite Falls, NC 28630
ANGELA JOHNSON
622 Old NC 90
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
aug16-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Crescenzio Loffredo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of July, 2023.
DEBRA LOFFREDO
724 Wood Hollow Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
aug9-23p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of John Paul Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 18th day of July, 2023.
TOMMY HAMMER
583 Pier Point Ln
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
aug9-23p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of
Wayne Lewis StClair, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before October 5th, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.
This 5th day of July 2023.
W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Wayne Lewis StClair
C/O VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC
214 Ridge Street, NW
Lenoir, NC 28645
notice
jul26-23c
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 5th day of July, 2023.
Rachel St. Clair Barnes, Executrix
of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, Alexander County
File No. 23E 233
Mailing Address:
180 Peachtree Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ATTORNEY:
Peter W. Simon
Simon Law
1251 Davie Ave.
Statesville, NC 28677
notice
jul26-23c