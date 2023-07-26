LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Lynda Carole Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of July, 2023.

LOWELL BRYAN WATTS

200 Boone Gap Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Earl Lynn Crouch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2023.

DEBORAH LYNN HULL

16 H AND C Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Cecil Cedric Clayton, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2023.

MARCIA CLAYTON BUFF

457 22nd AVE NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

aug16-23p

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Mary Mayberry McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of July, 2023.

DARLENE JONAS

5830 Charlie Little Rd

Granite Falls, NC 28630

ANGELA JOHNSON

622 Old NC 90

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-23p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Crescenzio Loffredo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of July, 2023.

DEBRA LOFFREDO

724 Wood Hollow Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug9-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of John Paul Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of July, 2023.

TOMMY HAMMER

583 Pier Point Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug9-23p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of

Wayne Lewis StClair, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before October 5th, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 5th day of July 2023.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Wayne Lewis StClair

C/O VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

jul26-23c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 5th day of July, 2023.

Rachel St. Clair Barnes, Executrix

of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, Alexander County

File No. 23E 233

Mailing Address:

180 Peachtree Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ATTORNEY:

Peter W. Simon

Simon Law

1251 Davie Ave.

Statesville, NC 28677

notice

jul26-23c