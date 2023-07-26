Michael D. Lowrance, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his home.

He was born on February 22, 1946, in Iredell County, the son of the late Grier Lowrance and Reba Lackey Lowrance.

Mike served in the National Guard Armory, where he was honorably discharged. He worked in the poultry industry for over 20 years and was of the Baptist faith.

He was an avid golf player and a member of the Masonic Moose Lodge Stony Point Chapter and served with them for over 50 years. He was the first Alexander County Building Inspector. He was a volunteer firefighter serving Taylorsville, Charlotte, and the Bethlehem areas. Mike loved working in the garden, canning, mowing his lawn, golfing, and fishing.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 55 years, Barbara Barnes Lowrance; his sons, Shannon Lowrance (Lori-Ann), and Jason Lowrance (Amanda); his grandchildren, Madison, Lathan, Emily (Elias), Paige, Chase, and Peyton; his brothers, Smith Lowrance (Nancy) and Jimmy Lowrance (Joyce); his sister, Debbie Moose (JR); several nieces and nephews; and two dogs, Bandit and Sadie.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

