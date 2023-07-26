Whisnants concert is Saturday

Alexander County will continue the 2023 Summer Concert Series with a performance by The Whisnants, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. The Whisnants will perform everyone’s favorite southern gospel songs. This traditional gospel group celebrated thirteen #1 songs from 2001 to 2013 and their first single in 2014 was nominated as a top 10 favorite song in the Singing News Top 40 Year End Chart. The concert is free and open to the public, courtesy of Alexander County Government. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on-site for the concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply. The Alexander County Summer Concert Series will continue with The Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On The Border on September 9, and The Extraordinaires on September 30. Learn more at https://alexandercountync.gov/concerts. Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville.