Susan Barnes Loudermelk, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her home.

Susan was born November 29, 1960, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Jerry Neal Barnes and Evelyn Wiles Barnes.

Susan was a homemaker for many years but also worked in furniture and enjoyed flea market selling. She was a member of Linney’s Grove Baptist Church. She loved animals and taking care of her babies. She also enjoyed working in her flowers and loved the history of Alexander County.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Brandon Loudermelk (Angela) and Bradley Loudermelk, all of Taylorsville, and Brent Loudermelk of Mooresville; five grandchildren; her partner for life, Jim Gess; her sister, Karen Fox (Dale) of Taylorsville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Curt Miller, Pastor Zack Deal, and Special Loved Ones will officiate. Inurnment will be at Linney’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice for all the care they had shown to Susan.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Susan Barnes Loudermelk.