Betty Jo Love Brown Moose, 88, formerly of Statesville, passed away on July 29, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.

Betty was born May 3, 1935, in Wilkes County, to the late Coy Love and Grace McDaniel Love.

Survivors include a son, Steve Brown of Statesville, and a sister, Mary Jane Rich of Wilkesboro.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Fishing Creek Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery, 2446 Fishing Creek Arbor Rd., Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Rev. David Welborn will officiate.

Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Moose Family.