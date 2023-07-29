Carolyn Comer Hayes, 82, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully at Carolina Caring in Newton on Saturday, July 29, 2023, after suffering from a fall in her home.

Carolyn was born June 15, 1941, in Marion, Virginia, to the late Jackson Thomas Comer and Katherine Cockrell Comer. Carolyn worked as a Retail Buyer. She was a member of Eastern Star and Stony Point Baptist Church.

Carolyn devoted her life to raising her two boys as a single mom and spoiling her four grandbabies. Not only was she a doting grandmother, but she was also a loving and caring sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many people.

Carolyn suffered bravely through many extended illnesses for many years with the strength and resilience of a warrior. Her bravery in the face of adversity has been an inspiration to all of those who knew her. After many years of battling illness, she is finally at peace.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Davis Comer, and a grandson, Bradley Davis Hayes.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Mike Hayes and his wife Susan of Thomasville, and Kevin Hayes and his wife Susan of West End. She had four grandchildren, Ritchie, Bradley, Brian (Riley), and Mallory Phillips and her husband Brett. She also had four great-grandchildren, Bennett, Archer, Eva and Declan Hayes. She had three brothers, Larry Comer and his wife Linda of Stony Point, and Gary Comer and his wife Tanya of Taylorsville. She is also survived by dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that have been by her side for years.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, August 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Brian Hayes will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, August 4, 2023, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church in Lindsey Hall.

