Pamela Renee Money, 61, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

She was born to the late Harold Money and Mary Ann Eades on Sunday, March 25, 1962, in Iredell County. Ms. Money was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she helped with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

Pamela was writing the Bible to help with her own personal understanding. She enjoyed making quilts and listening to gospel music. Pamela loved her family and spending time with them.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Lane Neill.

Those left to cherish the memories of Pamela include her brothers, Randall Neill and Jeffery Neill (Laurie); nieces, Kimberly, Bridgett, Jennifer, Kendra, and Megan; nephew, Grayson; and great-niece, Darlyn.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service at 5:30 p.m. Rev. Brian Eades will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Children’s Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.