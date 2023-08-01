Two men die in collision in Vashti

A two-vehicle collision in the Vashti area killed two men and left a woman injured this morning.

According to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, on Tuesday, August 1, at approximately 7:50 a.m., the Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on Vashti Road near NC 16. A 2006 Toyota Matrix was traveling west on Vashti Road, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 1993 Dodge Dakota.

The driver of the Matrix, Natalie Marie Chapman, 20, of Taylorsville, was transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dakota, Ted Allen Teague, 75, of Bethlehem, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The sole passenger, Michael Allen Teague, 42, of Bethlehem, also succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Vashti Road was closed in the area for two hours during the on-scene investigation. The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor. Upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office, charges will be filed, said Casey.