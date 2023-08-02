Campbell acquitted of Assault on Child charge

A former Alexander County Schools’ employee, who was fired after she was charged with allegedly assaulting a student in January, was found not guilty in Alexander County District Court last week.

Teresa Ellison Campbell, a white female, age 63 (as of January), of Statesville, had been charged in January with misdemeanor Child Abuse and misdemeanor Assault On A Child Under 12.

However, in court on Monday, July 24, 2023, Campbell was found not guilty of the Assault On A Child Under 12 charge. The court dismissed the misdemeanor charge of Child Abuse upon the defense attorney’s motion at the close of State’s evidence, according to court records.

According to a statement released by the school system in January, Campbell’s employment with the system was terminated and she was sent home immediately after the event was reported.

The incident happened on January 26, but administration was not notified until January 27. District leaders immediately investigated and determined termination was the proper course.

Dr. Denita Dowell-Reavis, Public Information Officer for Alexander County Schools, said on August 1 that Alexander County Schools does not plan to reinstate Campbell.