************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

2 BR BRICK DUPLEX – Quiet setting below Taylorsville Elementary, stove, refrigerator, heat pump, washer & dryer hookup, one small approved dog. $650 per month plus deposit. Call 828-850-5883.