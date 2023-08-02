LEGAL NOTICES

************

23-SP-32 NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by William Jason Lapham dated December 17, 2020 and recorded on December 18, 2020, in Book 634 at page 768, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Goddard & Peterson, PLLC (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on August 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 3680 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0001046 Present Record Owner: William Jason Lapham Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, and any Land Transfer Tax as required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). Third party, must pay the full bid amount, less any deposit that has been paid to the Substitute Trustee, immediately upon demand after the conclusion of the final upset bid period. Failure of the bidder to comply with the bid shall result in the resale of the property, with the defaulting bidder remaining liable upon their bid under the provisions of N.C.G.S. §45-21-30. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally.

FN# 3052.00423 59585

notice

aug9-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

FILE NO. 23 E 271

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Jr., hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before November 2, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 31st day of July 2023.

Steven Alexander Reames

Administrator of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Jr.

1523 Brentwood Drive

Newton, NC 28658

Raven M. Barron, PLLC

200 Union Square NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Phone: (828) 466-2299

Fax: (828) 855-1115

notice

aug23-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TAYLORSVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council to be held in the Council Chambers of the Taylorsville Town Hall in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at 67 Main Ave., on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 5:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-08 – Request by James Belcher Jr. for the rezoning of approximately .67 acres of property located on Sunset Dr. from Highway Commercial (H-C) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3850-10-7992 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

aug2-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-10 – Request by Chad and Talisha Logan for the rezoning of approximately 1 acre of property located on Hwy 90 East from Highway Commercial (H-C) to Residential Agricultural (RA-20). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3788-55-1149 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 23-03 – Request by KaCee Willis for a Special Use Permit to operate an RV Park and Campground at 601 Princess Ln., Hiddenite. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3798-56-0306 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

aug2-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, August 7, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-09 – Request by Josh Lail & Company for the rezoning of approximately 6 acres of property located on Heritage Farm Rd. from Residential (R-20) to Residential Single Family (R-SF). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3726-11-0741, 3726-11-3698, 3726-11-7604 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

aug2-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Scott Walter Marculewicz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of July, 2023.

MARY R MARCULEWICZ

15929 Shubert Highway

Alpena, MI 49707

administrator

aug23-23p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In Re: EFP, a minor child

Tonya Perkins and Jody Perkins vs. Katrisha Johnson and Unknown Father and minor, EFP, by and through Matthew Damon Byerley his GAL (23JT128)

In the Civil District Court

To: Unknown Father,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Petition to Terminate Parental Rights.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 11, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 2nd day of August, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

aug16-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Lynda Carole Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of July, 2023.

LOWELL BRYAN WATTS

200 Boone Gap Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Earl Lynn Crouch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2023.

DEBORAH LYNN HULL

16 H AND C Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Cecil Cedric Clayton, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2023.

MARCIA CLAYTON BUFF

457 22nd AVE NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

aug16-23p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Mary Mayberry McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of July, 2023.

DARLENE JONAS

5830 Charlie Little Rd

Granite Falls, NC 28630

ANGELA JOHNSON

622 Old NC 90

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug16-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Crescenzio Loffredo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of July, 2023.

DEBRA LOFFREDO

724 Wood Hollow Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug9-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of John Paul Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of July, 2023.

TOMMY HAMMER

583 Pier Point Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

aug9-23p