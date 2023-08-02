Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 open for voting



The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and The Taylorsville Times are partnering again this year to promote local businesses through the Tenth Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Have a favorite restaurant, a favorite mechanic, a favorite clothing store? Share your favorite Alexander County business by casting your vote for the Reader’s Choice Awards!” urged Connie Kincaid, EDC Business Development Manager.

Please take the survey in this week’s edition of The Times (also available starting Aug. 2 online at www.alexanderedc.org/survey) and list your favorite Alexander County business for each of the categories. Please make every effort to complete the ballot in its entirety, but please don’t take the survey multiple times. Let’s keep it fair!

A random survey respondent will be chosen as a $50 winner and announced in The Taylorsville Times on August 9, 16, and 23 (more than half of the categories must be completed to be eligible to win).

The contest begins Wednesday, August 2, and will conclude on August 31. Help spread the word about this great way to promote your favorite local businesses!