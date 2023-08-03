In loving memory of Floyd Clifford Fox “Cliff,” 62, of Taylorsville, who passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2023, at Catawba Memorial Hospital in Hickory.

Cliff was born on May 10, 1961, in Alexander County, to the late Floyd Royce Fox and Faye Linda Fortner Fox.

Cliff was a passionate amateur radio operator with the American Radio Relay League, connecting with people around the world through his love for communication and technology. He was also a skilled furniture worker, dedicating his talents to crafting beautiful pieces. Cliff was a faithful member of the Baptist faith, finding strength and comfort in his spirituality.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Cliff was a devoted husband to his late wife, Irene Hicks Fox, and a loving father to two sons, Floyd Clifford Fox II “Cliff” and his wife Molly of Jacksonville, and Cory Fox of Sherrills Ford. He also leaves behind a cherished daughter, Elizabeth Fox of Taylorsville, and a beloved sister, Donna Edgison of Georgia.

Throughout his life, Cliff found joy in his role as a grandfather, adoring his four grandchildren, Floyd Clifford Fox III “Trace,” Emma Fox, Maci Fox, and Sadie Fox.

Cliff Fox will be remembered for his kindness, dedication, and the impact he made on the lives of those around him. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of his family, friends, and the amateur radio community he cherished. May he rest in peace, knowing he leaves behind a lasting legacy of love and inspiration.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends and family at 3 p.m. The location for services will be Mountain View Baptist Church on Hwy 16 in Taylorsville.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Fox Family.