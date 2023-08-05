Jeffrey “Jeff” Milton Reid, 60, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Forsyth County.

He was born to the late Arthur Williams Reid and Mary “Pansy” Russell Reid on Friday, June 28, 1963, in Iredell County. Mr. Reid proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jeff was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He was a truck driver.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jeff include his daughters, Ashleigh Richey and Whitney Reese; three sisters, Amelia Elfrez of Texas, Patsy Toman of Morganton, and Joy Reid of Morganton; special friend, Chris Fox.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Jennings Family Building from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Jennings Family Building at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Marshall and Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Western Carolinas – Charlotte Chapter, 4600 Park Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.