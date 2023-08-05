Jonas “Jonie” Parks Wike, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away after a period of declining health on August 5, 2023, at Trinity Village in Catawba County.

Jonie was born in Alexander County on June 10, 1924, to the late Vermon C. and Lola Kerley Wike. During his working career, he worked at Lewittes as a supervisor and was a farmer as his greatest hobby.

Mr. Wike was a lifelong member, and the oldest living member, of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and treasurer at one point. Jonie enjoyed Ford vehicles and NASCAR but, most of all, he cherished his time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Clara Ann Bumgarner Wike, two brothers, three sisters, and a daughter-in-law.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Dennis Wike (Pat) and Ronnie Wike; two daughters, Vikki Motley (Ernie) and Sandi Wike; six grandchildren, Traci, Ryan, Casey and Christie Wike, and Cole and Steven Motley; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The visitation for Mr. Wike will be held Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. The body will lie in state thirty minutes prior to the service. Rev. James Smith, Rev. Bill Orren, and Rev. Stuart White will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 862 Silas Deal Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

