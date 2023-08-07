Aug. 7 Commissioners’ Meeting canceled By Editor | August 7, 2023 | 0 The August 7th meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather this evening. Agenda items from the meeting will be added to the September 11, 2023, agenda, according to county staff. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Severe T-storm warning August 7 August 7, 2023 | No Comments » State praises Alexander’s kindergarten scores August 3, 2023 | No Comments » The Traveling Teacher August 2, 2023 | 3 Comments » Campbell acquitted of Assault on Child charge August 2, 2023 | 1 Comment » Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 open for voting August 2, 2023 | No Comments »