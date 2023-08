HOUSTON WINS $50 — The first of three survey respondents drawn in the Tenth Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards is Heather Houston, of Taylorsville, shown above. She filled out the survey online.

Two $50 prizes remain

Anyone can have a chance at the two remaining $50 prizes by filling out the survey, included on Page 7B in this week’s print edition, or find it online at

www.alexanderedc.org/survey