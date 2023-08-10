Mark Alan Faires, 66, of Statesville, passed away on August 10, 2023, at Hospice House of Mooresville after an extended illness.

Mark was born April 1, 1957, in Iredell County, to the late James Mason Faires and Shirley Pennell Faires of Taylorsville. Mark was employed as an auto parts manager.

Survivors include two sons, Just Dustin Boss of Statesville, and Daniel Heckman of Salisbury; and a stepson, Bryan Gray of Missouri.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Faires Family.