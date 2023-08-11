Robert “Lynn” Kerr, 74, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Thomas Loftin Kerr and Mary Lois Kerr Lippard on Wednesday, January 19, 1949, in Iredell County. Lynn was a member of Midway Methodist Church in Statesville. He was part of the first graduating class of North Iredell High School in 1967 and graduated from Oklahoma Farriers College in January 1978. Lynn enjoyed showing and working with horses, team penning, and playing cards. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lynn include his wife of 34 years, Dorothy Yount Kerr; son, Thomas Lynn “Tommy” Kerr; stepson, Ronnie Spencer; stepdaughter, Valentina Bumgarner; grandchildren, Jordan Danielle Kerr and Logan Monroe Kerr; six step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Kerr Schorle, Tammy Kerr Dowell, and Reanita Kerr Knight; aunt, Betty Lackey; and a niece, Jennifer Knight.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family. The family will accept flowers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.