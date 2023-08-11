Tony Howard “Minute Man” Matheson, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Tony was born in Alexander County on May 13, 1953, to the late John Ray Matheson and Mary Marie Fincannon Matheson.

Tony was of the Baptist faith, a loving husband, dad, and Pappy. Tony worked 17 years in the furniture industry at Broyhill, 32 years as a truck driver, then the last 17 years with Lucas Oil Products until cancer forced him to retire.

Tony loved racing from his early years racing motor cross and stock cars to watching NASCAR on TV. Most of all, Tony loved the Lord, his wife, son, daughter, family, and friends. He enjoyed getting together and sharing stories of growing up and trucking.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by two brothers, John Ray “June” Matheson Jr. and Glenn Monroe “Wildman” Matheson (Vickie).

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janet “Kaye” Bragg Matheson; a son, John Carter Matheson of the home; a daughter, Mary Lee Dial of Glasgow, Kentucky; four brothers, Roy “Neil” Matheson, Kenneth Matheson, Bobby Matheson (Teresa), and Richard Matheson, all of Taylorsville; a sister, Brenda Sue “Susie” Webster (Michael) of Hiddenite; three granddaughters, Pailynn Marie Dial, Makaylee Rene Dial, and Madilynn “Madie” Grace Dial, all of Glasgow, Kentucky; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 40 Tomahawk Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678. Pastor Tony Daniels, Pastor Andrew Brown, and Pastor Wesley Hammer will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, August 14, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will follow at a later date.

Pallbearers will include Ryan Matheson, Eric Matheson, Aaron Bragg, and Patrick Green.

Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund, 191 Sipe Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Cornerstone Christian Academy Building Fund, 650 Glover St., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Matheson Family.