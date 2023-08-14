Zeb Lee Welborn passed away peacefully on August 14, 2023, at 5:20 a.m., in Kernersville.

He was born in New Hope at home on February 8, 1940, to Lawrence (Duch) Welborn Sr. (10.15.1915-12.31.2012) and Ruby Dishmond Welborn (08.18.1920-03.13.2007). Zeb’s faith was Baptist. Zeb passed the time by working on lawnmowers. Most of all, he loved to ride around in his green GMC truck, talking to everyone that would talk to him or wave at him.

Zeb’s first cousin, Homer Ball, was his best friend and started calling Zeb (AKA a**hole) when they were young and it stuck with Zeb for the rest of his life. If you saw him out and about, Homer was not far behind or vice versa. They were so competitive and best friends. Zeb relied on Homer more than people realize. Zeb trusted no one but Homer. Homer and Zeb talked junk back and forth all the time. Zeb loved to play poker with the boys. He loved going to the beach. He liked to ride and go all the time. Zeb did not let any grass grow under his feet or the wheels of his truck.

In addition to his parents, Zeb was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence and Kenneth Welborn, and his sisters, Sybil Trivette and Irene Adams.

He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Faye Stroud, Donna Welborn Gutierrez (Miguel), and Diana Marie Holcomb (Sonny); three grandchildren, Sabrina Caskaddon (40) (David), Jeremy Ireland (37) (Ashley), and Dustin Stroud (33); seven great-grandchildren, Ali Ireland (16), Kaley Ireland (15), Emily Ireland (14), Cody Caskaddon (11), Greyson Stroud (8), Easton Caskaddon (6), and Paisley Ireland (2); two sisters, Mildred Blanton (Kenny) of Union Grove, and Rozelle Douglas (Robert) of Union Grove; and three brothers, Lindon Welborn of Statesville, Alfred Welborn of Winston-Salem, and Jimmy Welborn of Union Grove.

The family will accept flowers at Taylor Springs Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 443 Taylor Springs Rd, Union Grove, NC 28689.

Cremation will be performed by Triad Cremation & Funeral Services of Greensboro. A reception to honor Zeb’s life will be held at Taylor Springs Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 443 Taylor Springs Rd, Union Grove, NC 28689 on August 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.