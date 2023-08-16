Justin Eugene Mitchell, 37, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at his home.

Justin was born March 17, 1986, in Iredell County, to Benny Ray Mitchell and Melissa “Tia” Bumgarner Mitchell of Taylorsville.

He was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Teen Mitchell; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Hilda Bumgarner; and three uncles, Gene, Jason and Scottie Bumgarner.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his brother, Jordan Mitchell (Nathalie) of Asheville; his uncle, Freddy Mitchell (Roxanne) of Taylorsville; his aunts, Jo Mitchella and Nancy Presnell, both of Taylorsville; his cousins, Bryon Mitchell and his children, Macy and Luke, Garrett Hefner and his daughter, Kayla Blackburn, and Matthew Bumgarner; and a number of relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2023, at Three Forks Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. Dr. Carson Moseley and Pastor Paul White will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Justin Eugene Mitchell.