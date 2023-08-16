LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notice of Bid Opportunity

Alexander Railroad Co. (ARC) is seeking track material bids for upcoming rail projects. Materials include rail, switches, crossties, and OTM. WBE/MBE participation is encouraged and Buy America domestic steel requirements are in effect. Please email arc@arcrailroad.com for more details and a bid package.

Bid opening will be at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in the Company office at 51 2nd AVE N, Taylorsville NC 28681.

ARC reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Johnnie Lee Mitchell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of August, 2023.

SHELBY J MITCHELL

851 Riverside Farm Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

23 SP 42

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by James L Rogers & Danielle L Rogers to James B Witherow, Trustee(s), which was dated March 28, 2001 and recorded on March 28, 2001 in Book 418 at Page 1318, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on August 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

TRACT ONE: BEGINNING at an iron stake in the westerly line of the Rhodes Whitener property, the southeasterly corner of the Icenhour land and the northeasterly corner of the Lula Thomas Land; and runs thence from the said point of beginning with the line of Rhodes Whitener land, South 9° 14’ West 68.70 feet to an iron in the North margin of a public road, a new corner in the Rhodes Whitener line; thence South 88° 34’ West 189.5 feet along the North side of said road to an iron at the North side of said road; thence a new line North 00° 46’ East 90.00 feet to an iron in the Icenhour line; thence with said line, South 85° 00’ East 200.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.33 acres, more or less.

For reference to title see Book 406, Page 1805 and Book 246, Page 353, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 128 Carl E Hefner Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A Certified Check ONLY (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Danielle Leigh Rogers.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

File No.: 22-11394-FC01

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

FILE NO. 23 E 271

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Jr., hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before November 2, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 31st day of July 2023.

Steven Alexander Reames

Administrator of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Jr.

1523 Brentwood Drive

Newton, NC 28658

Raven M. Barron, PLLC

200 Union Square NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Phone: (828) 466-2299

Fax: (828) 855-1115

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Scott Walter Marculewicz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of July, 2023.

MARY R MARCULEWICZ

15929 Shubert Highway

Alpena, MI 49707

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In Re: EFP, a minor child

Tonya Perkins and Jody Perkins vs. Katrisha Johnson and Unknown Father and minor, EFP, by and through Matthew Damon Byerley his GAL (23JT128)

In the Civil District Court

To: Unknown Father,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Petition to Terminate Parental Rights.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 11, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 2nd day of August, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Lynda Carole Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of July, 2023.

LOWELL BRYAN WATTS

200 Boone Gap Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Earl Lynn Crouch, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2023.

DEBORAH LYNN HULL

16 H AND C Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Cecil Cedric Clayton, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of July, 2023.

MARCIA CLAYTON BUFF

457 22nd AVE NE

Hickory, NC 28601

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Mary Mayberry McAlpin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of July, 2023.

DARLENE JONAS

5830 Charlie Little Rd

Granite Falls, NC 28630

ANGELA JOHNSON

622 Old NC 90

Taylorsville, NC 28681

