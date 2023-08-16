Timothy Lee Yelton, 53, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at his home.

Timothy was born July 9, 1970, in Catawba County, the son of Ralph Bryson Yelton and the late Barbara Jean Yelton. He was a self-employed carpenter.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Deborah Boughman Yelton of the home; his sons, Dustin Yelton and Dillion Yelton, both of Hickory; and his brother, Robert Yelton of Hickory.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Joe Dempsey will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.