Area Realtors groups help Alexander Habitat home build

Alexander home site is the first of 100 for NC Housing Foundation

By MICAH HENRY

Work is progressing on a Habitat for Humanity home build in Taylorsville being paid for by the NC Realtors® Housing Foundation. The $125,000 project is the Foundation’s first full-house build in The American Dream Sponsor program, which hopes to build 100 homes in all 100 of North Carolina counties.

Habitat for Humanity of Alexander County Director Matt Cooksey said the local agency is excited to have the sponsorship and financial assistance of the N.C. Realtors Association.

On Friday, August 11, Catawba Valley Association of Realtors® President-elect Karleta Smith, board member Tami Fox, member Lauren Mooney, and Phillip Rector, joined NC Realtors® Housing Foundation Education Committee Chair and Director Kentia Smith in Taylorsville to assist in the build.

Karleta Smith noted that the group was working on tiling and flooring in the home. She noted that she met the homeowner during the dedication ceremony for the home earlier this spring.

“I can only imagine her excitement as this process goes on,” she added. “This is about the importance of having affordable housing, especially in this current market. I have personally met the owner of this particular home — her excitement and her gratefulness is what it’s all about.”

Fox, a resident of Alexander County, said, “We’re excited this is the first of 100 homes in 100 counties. Everybody deserves a safe, clean home, and we’re here today to help work on this project. When we were here a few months ago, they were in framing. Now we have drywall, and it’s so excited to see people working on tile today in the bathroom, kitchen, and laundry room. This is truly a community based project for our homeowner and we’re excited for her.”

“As Realtors, we understand the challenges of purchasing a first home and affordability. We’re very happy to partner and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and the North Carolina Housing Foundation to provide the ability for families to have their own home,” Fox related.

Kentia Smith said, “Working with the Catawba Association and working with Matt at Habitat is amazing. They came out here to help. It should be noted that this isn’t really in their coverage area but they are so much a partner with us, it’s been great. As a director with the Housing Foundation, we are ecstatic to be doing this because it’s needed. As a social worker way before this, I’ve seen the need people have in housing. So to be able to make a difference with that is an awesome thing, and to have our Association step up and help, that’s been even greater. This is a great partnership.”

Readers may recall that students from Alexander County Schools in Masonry were shown assisting with blockwork, some carpentry, and landscaping at the home build in our April 5 issue. Students with Catawba Valley Community College have also assisted.

Learn more about how you can help make a difference by visiting https://ncrealtorshf.org/get-involved/donate/ or contact Matt Cooksey at Alexander County Habitat for Humanity at 828-635-7889 or email alexhabitat@aol.com.