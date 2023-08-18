Franklin “Frankie” Eugene Allison, Jr., 42, of Lincolnton, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born September 24, 1980, in Caldwell County, the son of Franklin Eugene Allison and Peggy Ann Curry Pike.

He had worked 25 years for Carpenter Decorating and loved sports of all kinds, especially Georgia Bulldogs Football. He was a loving uncle to his nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Mary Curry, and a great-niece, Ellie Campbell.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his step-father, John Pike; his sisters, Elizabeth Allison of Granite Falls, and Lisa Allison of Glen Alpine; his nieces, Alexis Ollis and Hannah Ollis; his great-nephew, Owen Perez; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bishop Durrant will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Jake Cline, Jeremy Perez, Scott Rinck, Howard Tate, Richard White, and Chris Carpenter.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Franklin “Frankie” Eugene Allison, Jr.