Hilda McLain Bowman, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home.

She was born February 8, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Walter George McLain and Lois Eva Deal McLain.

Hilda graduated from Hiddenite High School. She was a homemaker and had kept many children in her home for years.

She was a faithful member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. Her passion in life was children. She enjoyed watching birds and going to the mountains.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Luna McLain, Virginia McLain Stafford, Mary Evelyn McLain Bowman, and Garnet McLain Smith; and her brother, George McLain.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Samuel Bowman of the home; her daughter, Judy Femister (Stanley) of Taylorsville; her son, Sidney Bowman (Lora Rosamond) of Taylorsville; her granddaughter, Samantha Bowers (Cody); her great-grandson, Cohen Bowers; her sister, Sue McLain Cook of Lenoir; her sister-in-law, Linda McLain; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Josh Tucker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service in the Family Life Center.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Hilda Bowman.