Mary Ellen Hooper, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 19, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late James Herman and Cecil Childers Herman.

Mary was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. She worked in nursing in her early years, then later was a part-owner of a funeral home with her husband in Yanceyville. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Braasch.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Pam Powell (Dallas) of Blanch, and Ellie Hooper of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Britni, Sam and Cydni Powell, Destini Shuck, and Journi, Dravin and Soleil Dixon; six great-grandchildren; and two special nephews, Michael and Wesley Meadlock.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

