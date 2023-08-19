Tracy King, 60, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He was born March 14, 1963, in Germany, the son of the late Lawrence King and Betty Warren King.

Tracy retired from the Department of Corrections with 30 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, car racing, and motorcycles. He was a member of the HIddenite Fire Department, where he currently served on the board of directors.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 37 years, Peggy Levan King of the home; his son, Derrick King (Allie) of Raleigh; his father and mother-in-law, Doug and Mary Levan; his sisters-in-law, Brenda McLain (Robert), Penny Galliher (Dale), and Elaine Pennell (Darren); man’s best friend, Keiko; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Hiddenite Cemetery. Pastor Scott Hammer will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Hiddenite Cemetery, c/o Stan Durmire, 975 Sharpe Lane, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Tracy King.