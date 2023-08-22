Lee Roy Carrigan, 73, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Paul Franklin Carrigan and Sadie Little Carrigan on Wednesday, May 17, 1950, in Alexander County. During his working career, early in life, Mr. Carrigan was a carpenter and, later, was a truck driver. Lee Roy was a member of the Taylorsville Church of God.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lee Roy include his wife of 52 years, Daphne Carrigan; and two sisters, Jean Kirksey and Glenda Mecimore.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Taylorsville Church of God from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Taylorsville Church of God at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Albertino will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Taylorsville Church of God, 556 Kerda Street, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.