COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

One sow, 7 piglets, and two altered male kunekune for sale. $200 for the sow obo $100 obo for a gilt piglet (3 currently available) $50 obo for a boar piglet (4 currently available) $80 for each of the adult males or best offer. Sorry no delivery available. Must pick up in Stony Point. Call 704-778-2528.