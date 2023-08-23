HELP WANTED

************

First Baptist Church Child Development Center is hiring for multiple positions. Requirements:18 years old or older and a background check. For inquiries, contact Carol Gomez at 828-632-7859 or taylorsville.fbc@gmail.com.

*PAVING FOREMAN * SCREED MAN *LUTE MAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

FULL-TIME MECHANIC, 3 years experience preferred, need own tools, pay based on experience. Call 828-352-7093 or apply in person at 931 Rocky Springs Rd, Taylorsville, Mon.-Fri.