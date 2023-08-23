LEGAL NOTICES
************
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Judy Leru Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of August, 2023.
TRACY THOMAS SIPE
1728 Maybrook Blvd
Hickory, NC 28601
GARY D BOWMAN
554 B and S Lane
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
sep13-23p
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Matthew Scott Alspaugh, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John Ray Alspaugh, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of November 23rd, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 16th day of August, 2023.
MATTHEW SCOTT ALSPAUGH
c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828) 632-4264
executor
sep13-23p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Susan Barnes Loudermelk, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 17th day of August, 2023.
EMANUEL JAMES GESS
434 Lin Adams Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
sep13-23c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Johnnie Lee James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of August, 2023.
SHELBY J MITCHELL
851 Riverside Farm Lane
Hiddenite, NC 28636
administrator
sep13-23p
************
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
FILE NO. 23 E 271
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Jr., hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before November 2, 2023, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 31st day of July 2023.
Steven Alexander Reames
Administrator of the Estate of David Ralph Reames, Jr.
1523 Brentwood Drive
Newton, NC 28658
Raven M. Barron, PLLC
200 Union Square NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Phone: (828) 466-2299
Fax: (828) 855-1115
notice
aug23-23c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Scott Walter Marculewicz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 31st day of July, 2023.
MARY R MARCULEWICZ
15929 Shubert Highway
Alpena, MI 49707
administrator
aug23-23p