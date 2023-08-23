MOTORCYCLES & ATV’S

 Skip to content
     2001 YAMAHA V-STAR 1100 CUSTOM CLASSIC – 32,611 miles. Runs and rides great. New battery. Has trunk. Has saddle bag on one side. Comes with 2 helmets, battery tender and bike cover. Title in hand. $3,500. Call 828-514-7210.

 

