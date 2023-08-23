RETIRING POLICE CHIEF PRESENTED SERVICE WEAPON — Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman was presented his service pistol by the Town of Taylorsville officials on Tuesday,
August 22, 2023, during his retirement reception. Pictured above, left to right: Town Council members Kimberly Brown and Ronnie Robinette, Chief Bowman, Councilman Jack Simms, Mayor George Holleman, and Interim Town Manager Aaron Wike. Bowman said his plans for retirement include spending time with his family, especially his father, former Sheriff Chris Bowman, because their jobs kept them from spending much time together.
TAYLORSVILLE POLICE CHIEF RETIRING — After 30 years of service to the citizens of Taylorsville, Police Chief Douglas W. Bowman, above, is retiring August 31, 2023. Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered at Town Hall to wish Chief Bowman farewell during a floating reception held around the noon hour on Tuesday, August 22. He was presented with a shadow box with patches, badges, pistol, and handcuffs during the reception.