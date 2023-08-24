American Legion national motorcycle run visits Taylorsville

Taylorsville, NC, August 24, 2023 —

American Legion chapters from across America participated in a national motorcycle ride to the American Legion Convention in Charlotte this week. The Legion’s 2023 National Legacy Run began in Kokomo, Indiana, on August 20 and ended at Rick Hendricks MotorSports Complex in Concord, North Carolina on August 24, with approximately 300 motorcyclists participating. The ride passed through Alexander County on U.S. Hwy. 64 around the noon hour on August 24, with a fuel stop at Murphy USA in Taylorsville.

Each year, chapters from across America participate in motorcycle rides and events to raise money to support the American Legion Legacy Fund. This fund has paid for scholarships for the children of service members killed in action since 9/11. In August of every year, a National Run is made to the American Legion Convention, at which time all donations are presented.