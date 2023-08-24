Mary Barnes Teague, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at her home.

She was born January 12, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Howard Jefferson Barnes and Cora Zeola Robinette Barnes.

Mary was the owner and operator of Glamour Beauty Shop. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church but attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

She enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially her favorite driver, Harry Gant. She liked to make cakes and cookies to share with everyone. She enjoyed receiving greeting cards and sending them to people. Mary loved her clients at the beauty shop.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Claude Teague; her son, Michael Lynn Teague; two sisters, Evelyn Marie Barnes Houston and Betty Lou Barnes Sitler; and a brother, James Howard “Sonny” Barnes.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Joni Barrie (John) of New Bern; her sister, Janie Ruth Barnes Summers; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Speaker George Holleman will officiate. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. In honor of Mary’s wishes, cookies and punch will be served following the service and mingle with the family. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 82, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

