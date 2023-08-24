Millsaps named Taylorsville’s Interim Police Chief

By MICAH HENRY

Michael A. “Mike” Millsaps, age 55, has been named the Interim Police Chief for the Town of Taylorsville, Interim Town Manager Aaron Wike announced on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Millsaps will take over for retiring Chief Douglas Bowman, whose last day is August 31.

A 15 year veteran of the force, Millsaps joined in 2008. Prior to that, he worked with Alexander County Schools as In-School Suspension Coordinator at Alexander Central High School.

Much of his time with the force has involved working with students as a School Resource Officer at the high school.

Millsaps was born and raised in Taylorsville.

“I’m honored to be chosen. I’ve been a member of the community for multiple years and grew up here,” said Millsaps. “The Taylorsville Police officers used to give us a ride home from ballgames — in a positive way — from Town Park back to where my siblings and I lived on Lewittes Road. Since that day, I wanted to become a Taylorsville Police Officer. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say that God is so good, to bring me here, full circle.”

Wike noted that he is glad Millsaps is taking the position to lead the department.

“It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to announce that Mike is the chief. It’s been a long thought out, prayed-for process. I feel Mike’s going to do a great job as Interim Chief for us. We look forward to great things to come in our Police Department.”

Millsaps added, “I hope to build a sound foundation for everyone who’s had a dream to be anything: police, teacher, fireman, doctor, anything’s possible. The police department will be here to help you — we will hold you accountable for what you do and what you don’t do.”