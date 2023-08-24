Patty Sue Artis Mayberry passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

She was born November 1, 1936, the eighth of thirteen children born to Clyde and Gladys Artis of Wakefield, Ohio. In 1955, she graduated from Scioto High School in Wakefield (Pike County) and later went to work at Nationwide Insurance Company in Columbus, Ohio.

On October 18, 1958, she married the love of her life, Luke Mayberry, whom she met at Nationwide.

She is survived by her husband, Luke; two sons, Gregg (Teresa) of Ashville, Ohio, and Dave (Anna) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; three wonderful grandsons, Wesley of Ohio, Zachary of North Carolina, and William of New Mexico; brothers, Bill of Wakefield, Ohio, Jim of London, Ohio, and Ralph of Gig Harbor, Washington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Russell, Clyde Jr., John, and Kenneth; and sisters, Winona Barnhart, Bona Colgrove, Fannie Elliot, Lois Carson, and Carol Carey.

Patty was a gospel singer and sang for many weddings and funerals. She was an active member at Broadman Baptist Church for many years before moving to Ashville, Ohio. She also worked at Oldaker Door Sales and retired from National City (PNC) Bank as a Marketing Officer and from Manheim Auto Auction in Grove City. She always worked in marketing and public relations departments.

She loved getting together with family, in-laws, and friends. In summer or winter, she always enjoyed watching the yellow and purple finches eat from her backyard feeders. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing gospel hymns. She really enjoyed sitting on the front porch visiting with friends and neighbors, riding the lawn tractor cutting grass (singing Amazing Grace), and all the flowers in the yard and hanging baskets. Her favorite country singers were Martina McBride and Blake Shelton.

She had a very kind and loving spirit. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She especially loved her sons and grandsons.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123.