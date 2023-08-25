Mary Jo “Mert” Starnes Grant, 69, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mary Jo was born to the late L.C. and Betty Payne Starnes on July 8, 1954, in Catawba County. Ms. Grant was an active member at Concord Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. During her working career, she was a Teacher’s Assistant for Alexander County Schools until she retired in 2016. Most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren and, especially, watching them play sports.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Stephen Grant; sister, Judy Starnes Teague; niece, Lisa Starnes Riahi; and a great-nephew, Jamie Eugene Elder.

Those left to cherish the memories of “Mert” include a son, Dustin Grant (Kelsey); daughter, Heather Spaller (Justin); bonus daughter, Emily Caldwell; four brothers, Larry Starnes, Cecil Starnes (Cindy), Junior Starnes (Amy), and special brother, Jerry Starnes; three sisters, Doris Bolton (Darrell), Gail Scott, and Sue Starnes; brother-in-law, Marshall Teague; six grandchildren, Lily Grant, Colby Grant, Corbin Grant, Harrison Grant, Carson Grant, and Cole Grant; two bonus grandchildren, Kobe Caldwell and Julian Barker; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Ms. Grant will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church. Rev. Scott Carrigan and Rhett Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve “Pop” Butterfield, Andy Smith, Tyler Chapman, Courtney Smith, Jimmy Menis, and Josh McCreary.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Tester and Rick Childers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Concord Baptist Church at 8044 Paul Payne Store Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.