Joshua Lance Mayberry, 36, of North Wilkesboro, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

He was born June 13, 1987, and raised in Taylorsville, the son of Linda Flowers Davis and the late Jerry Allen Mayberry.

Joshua’s legacy is one of determination, hard work, and unwavering love. He worked at JELD-WEN Windows and Doors, where his commitment and strong work ethic shone through every task he undertook. He enjoyed fishing, boxing, football, dominos, all genres of music, and, most importantly, his family and friends.

Joshua was a devoted husband, an amazing father, a supportive brother, and a true friend. Joshua’s presence was a source of comfort and strength to those fortunate enough to know him. He is loved and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Mayberry; his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Alice Whittington Flowers; his paternal grandparents, Walter P. and Quay Mauney Mayberry; and father-in-law, Robert A. Kyle.

Including his mother, Linda Davis, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Victoria Kyle-Mayberry; his children, KaitLyn Mayberry, Bryson Mayberry, Nevaeh Kyle, Layla Kyle, and Haven Speaks; his sisters, Angela Davis Kincy (Randy), Cindy McDuffie (Bobby), Toshia Jordan (Jamie), and “Joy” Cassandra Davis; his brothers, Taiwan James and Jeremy Miller; mother-in-law, Renee Kyle; sister-in-law, Melodie Kyle; Breana Lozano (honorary sister); a special lifelong friend, Dominique Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Rev. Kevin Ussery will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

