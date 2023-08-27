

Alexander County Government working with area agencies, local industries to assist those who lost jobs at MG+BW

Alexander County Government is saddened by the abrupt closure of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and the many people who lost their jobs. The county had no prior knowledge of this closing, but is currently working with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG), NCWorks, and local industries to assist these individuals as soon as possible.

“The sudden closure of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Alexander County is devastating news to many of the citizens and families that rely on employment there, and our hearts go out to them,” said Marty Pennell, Chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. “As students will be returning to school tomorrow, all the moms, dads, and grandparents that are affected by this closure will now be looking for new jobs. I want to challenge our local industries to publicize job openings and reach out to these folks who have lost their job at no fault of their own. As I have already witnessed our local companies and employees posting opportunities for employment, this is a huge gesture for our community in helping others in times of crisis and need. This is a fantastic opportunity for our local companies to employ some hardworking and dedicated folks here in Alexander County.”

Others in the manufacturing community have also offered their thoughts and support during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those that are affected by this closure,” said Alex Reeves, President of Craftmaster Furniture. “We never want to see this happen in the furniture industry. Craftmaster has strong demand for our product and we are in a very healthy financial position. We welcome all applications, and we look forward to continuing to provide long-term careers in Alexander County, especially to those who just lost their jobs.”

Tim Little, Co-President of Schneider Mills, echoed Reeves’ remarks. “On behalf of everyone at Schneider Mills, we hope that everyone who has lost employment will soon be able to continue caring for their families,” said Little. “We have supported families in this area for more than 100 years and we invite those seeking employment to come be a part of our family.”

Brandon Kale, Plant Manager at Paragon Films in Alexander County, said, “Our door is always open at Paragon Films. As a native of Alexander County, it is especially hard to see a local company close. Family is a crucial part of our core beliefs at Paragon Films. If we can offer work that supports families, that’s want we want to do.”

Additional details on WPCOG/NCWorks job assistance will be released as more information becomes available. In the meantime, those affected by the MG+BW closure may apply for unemployment benefits atwww.des.nc.gov/individuals/apply-unemployment.