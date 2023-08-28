NCWorks staff to provide assistance to former MG+BW employees

Alexander County Commissioners and staff have been working with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG), Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board, and NCWorks to facilitate assistance for those who lost their jobs following the closure of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. NCWorks Career Center staff will be in Alexander County to assist these employees beginning this Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

NCWorks staff will be on hand at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center (230 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville) on the following dates: Tuesday, August 29, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Wednesday, August 30, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.; Thursday, August 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Tuesday, September 5, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Wednesday, September 6, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.; and Thursday, September 7, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They can assist with services such as: career planning and coaching, resume review and development, job preparation workshops, scholarships for training, and skills assessment and labor market information.

NCWorks staff cannot file a person’s unemployment claim, but they can walk through the steps of filing a claim.

For more information, call the NCWorks Career Center at (828) 466-5535.