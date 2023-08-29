Mary Sue Oxentine Speaks, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Amorem Hospice House in Hudson.

Mary was born August 16, 1937, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late William Carroll Oxentine and Jenny Lynn Jones Oxentine.

For most of her working career, she worked in the furniture industry, retiring from Bassett Furniture. She was a faithful member of Mountain Ridge Baptist Church until her health hindered her from attending. She loved the outdoors, gardening her flowers and going camping with her family. She loved her family but, most of all, she loved the Lord.

Including her parents, she was preceded death by her husband, William Arlon Speaks; grandson, Ricky David Williams; granddaughter, Anna Pait; sisters, Virlea Greene, Martha Cox, Shirley Sipe, Carrie Fox, and Cora Oxentine; and brothers, Clarence Oxentine, Hubert Oxentine, Richard Oxentine, and Caroll Oxentine, Jr.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Carolyn Johnson (Larry) and Carla S. Barnes, all of Taylorsville, and Lagenia Pait (Tim) of High Point; her sons, William Speaks, Rickey Speaks (Michelle Mayberry), and James Speaks (Karen), all of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Angela & Ben Hunt, Jennifer & Israel Russell, Garrett & Jodie Speaks, Craig & Sierra Barnes, Avery Speaks, Caroline & Stephen Inman, Joseph & Brandie Daniels, Weston & Emily Daniels, and Trista & Patrick Starnes; her great-grandchildren, Kailey & Davis Him, Lauryn Hunt, Paityn Hunt, Kennady Russell, Lainey Russell, Christine Speaks, Holden Speaks, Theodore & Ophelia Barnes, Jonah Daniels, Jaxon Daniels, Jase Daniels, Layne Daniels, Pierce Starnes, Lex Starnes, Andrew Inman, and Caleb Williams; her great-great-grandchildren, Tatum Him, Emilia Him, and Benjamin and Andrew Inman; her brothers, Gordan Oxentine (Judy), Roger Oxentine (Brenda), and James Oxentine; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Adams and Pastor Allen Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mountain Ridge Baptist Church.

