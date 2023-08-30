************

For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

2 BR, 1.5 BA MOBILE HOME for rent in Hiddenite. Landlord is responsible for trash & mowing. Must furnish references. NO PETS. $475 per month or $110 per week, plus $250 deposit. Call 828-632-7430.