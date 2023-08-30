Frank Douglas Levan, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023, at his home after an extended illness.

Doug was born January 26, 1942, in Alexander County, to the late Arthur Gilbert Levan and Sarah Gladys Adams Levan. Doug worked at Broyhill for 45 years and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Lee, Ken, Howard, Nelson, Cecil, Bobby, and Thomas Levan; three sisters, Thelma Odell, Juanita Walker, and Jennie Levan; and a son-in-law, Tracy King.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Mary Helen Walker Levan of the home; four daughters, Brenda McLain and husband Robert, Peggy King, Penny Galliher and husband Dale, and Elaine Pennell and husband Darren, all of Hiddenite, and bonus daughter, Lola Jenkins of Hiddenite; six grandchildren, Carrie Lackey and husband Andy, Kellie Thorneburg and husband Barry, Derrick King and wife Allie, Dustin Pennell (Kelsey), Tyler Pennell, and Kim Galliher; four great-grandchildren, Kayden, Kylee, Allie, and Myla; a great-great-grandchild, Archie; and his pet companion, Pepper.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Stony Point. Rev. Wesley Hammer and Rev. Scott Hammer will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Levan Family.