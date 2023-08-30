************

*PAVING FOREMAN * SCREED MAN *LUTE MAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *CDL DRIVERS (will include some labor) Full-Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance. Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

************

FULL-TIME MECHANIC, 3 years experience preferred, need own tools, pay based on experience. Call 828-352-7093 or apply in person at 931 Rocky Springs Rd, Taylorsville, Mon.-Fri.

************

HELP WANTED! Paving Operator, Motor Grader Operator, General Laborers and a CDL Driver that may be required to help with Setup or Paving Crew. Positions are for Full-Time Labor but will consider applicants for Part-Time. Pay Rate is Negotiable. We offer 100% paid Health and Dental Insurance as well as paid holidays. 11 sets of uniforms are also provided. Contact us today! 828-322-1706.