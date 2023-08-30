LEGAL NOTICES

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp000021-010

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY LINDA S. MILLER AKA LINDA S. DWIGGINS AND JAN E. MILLER DATED NOVEMBER 14, 2014 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 578 AT PAGE 2478 AND MODIFIED BY AGREEMENT RECORDED ON APRIL 7, 2015 AT BOOK 581, PAGE 661 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00AM on September 13, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Linda S. Miller aka Linda S. Dwiggins and Jan E. Miller, dated November 14, 2014 to secure the original principal amount of $36,594.00, and recorded in Book 578 at Page 2478 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 791 Black Oak Ridge Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0007548

Present Record Owners: The Estate of Linda S. Dwiggins

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Estate of Linda S. Dwiggins.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is July 25, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

sep6-23c

************

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

The following is a list of Precinct Chief Judges and Judges of Election appointed by the Alexander County Board of Elections to serve a two-year term to expire August 2025 in accordance with G.S. 163-41.

Bethlehem 1 Precinct: Maureen Teague (Chief Judge), VACANT (Democrat Judge), Jay Armel (Republican Judge).

Bethlehem 2 Precinct: Donna White (Chief Judge), Durwood Markham (Democrat Judge), Robert Smith (Republican Judge)

Ellendale Precinct: Randall Gilleland (Chief Judge), Amy Krohn (Democrat Judge), Denise Teague (Republican Judge)

Gwaltney #1 #2 Precinct: Donna Millsaps (Chief Judge), Atwell Cook (Democrat Judge), Penny Costner (Republican Judge)

Little River and Sugar Loaf Precinct: Brenda Bumgarner (Chief Judge), Brenda Watson (Democrat Judge), Lee Jan Waddell (Republican Judge)

Millers Precinct: Suzette Barker (Chief Judge), Audrey Tester (Democrat Judge), Shanna Burke (Republican Judge)

Sharpes #1 #2 Precinct: Rickey Mitchell (Chief Judge), Terry Daniels (Democrat Judge), Nona Prevette (Republican Judge)

Taylorsville #1 #4 #5 Precinct: Jill Phaup (Chief Judge), Barbara Hayes (Democrat Judge), Robert Bowen (Republican Judge)

Taylorsville #2 #3 Precinct: Jan Roseman (Chief Judge), Elizabeth Ann Howard (Democrat Judge), John Warren (Republican Judge)

Wittenburg Precinct: Patsy Robinson (Chief Judge), Tonja Fox (Democrat Judge), Linda Frye (Republican Judge)

This the 22nd day of August, 2023

Ray Warren, Chair

Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

aug30-23c

************

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof.

This is to inform the public of the opportunity to attend a public hearing on the proposed FY25 Call for Projects, Federal Section 5310 Grant (Enhances Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program) application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 6, 2023. The public hearing will be held on September 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Alexander County Commissioners Room located at CVCC/Alexander Center, 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Alexander County will provide auxiliary aids and services under the ADA for disabled persons who wish to participate in the hearing. Anyone requiring special services should contact Thomas Mitchell, DSS Director at 828-352-7667 as soon as possible.

The goal of the Section 5310 program is to improve mobility for seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout the country, by removing barriers to transportation services and expanding transportation mobility options available. Toward this goal, FTA provides financial assistance for transportation mobility options available. Toward this goal, FTA provides financial assistance for transportation services planned, designed and carried out to meet the special transportation needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities in all areas. A senior is an individual who is 65 years of age or older and the term “disability” is defined in section 3(1) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C 12012).

The Section 5310 Program provides grant funds for capital and operating expenses to recipients for:

*Public transportation projects planned, designed and carried out to meet he special needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities;

*Public transportation projects that exceed the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12101 et. Seq.);

*Public transportation projects that improve access to fixed route service and decrease reliance on complementary para-transit; and

*Alternatives to public transportation projects that assist seniors and individuals with disabilities with transportation.

The period of performance for 5310 funds is July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025. The FY2025 individual program totals are:

Total Amount

$194,592

Federal Amount

$155,673

State Match

$19,459

Local Match

$19,460

This application may be inspected at Alexander County Department of Social Services located at 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681 from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to Thomas Mitchell, DSS Director, before September 11, 2023.

notice

aug30-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Gary Carlton Broyhill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of August, 2023.

SANDRA BROYHILL HAWKINS

438 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sep20-23p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners to be held at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Monday, September 11, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-09 – Request by Josh Lail & Company for the rezoning of approximately 6 acres of property located on Heritage Farm Rd. from Residential (R-20) to Residential Single Family (R-SF). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3726-11-0741, 3726-11-3698, 3726-11-7604 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-10 – Request by Chad and Talisha Logan for the rezoning of approximately 1 acre of property located on Hwy 90 East from Highway Commercial (H-C) to Residential Agricultural (RA-20). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3788-55-1149 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-02 (B) –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning Ordinance, specifically Section 154. Proposed amendments represent an ongoing review of said document.

4. Text Amendment Petition (TA) 23-03 –Various amendments to the Alexander County’s Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance, specifically Section 154 and 157. Proposed amendments represent an ongoing review of said documents.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

sep6-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, September 11, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of a Historic Preservation Plan, a document proposed by the Alexander County Historic Preservation Commission to provide a framework for the development of the county’s first formal preservation program. The plan will serve as a guide for proactive preservation decision making for the next 5 years and will recommend actions for integrating historic preservation into policies and regulatory activities for Alexander County and the Town of Taylorsville.

The proposed Historic Preservation Plan is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration Office (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) as well as the Economic Development Office (119 NC Hwy 16 North, Suite A, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

sep6-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors, of the Estate of Judy Leru Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of August, 2023.

TRACY THOMAS SIPE

1728 Maybrook Blvd

Hickory, NC 28601

GARY D BOWMAN

554 B and S Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep13-23p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Matthew Scott Alspaugh, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John Ray Alspaugh, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of November 23rd, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of August, 2023.

MATTHEW SCOTT ALSPAUGH

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

sep13-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Susan Barnes Loudermelk, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of August, 2023.

EMANUEL JAMES GESS

434 Lin Adams Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

sep13-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Johnnie Lee James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of August, 2023.

SHELBY J MITCHELL

851 Riverside Farm Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

sep13-23p