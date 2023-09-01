Ray Earp, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at his home.

Ray was born October 21, 1943, in Alexander County, the son of the late Sid Earp and Kathleen Fortner Earp.

Ray worked as a supervisor at Conover Chair and Dowell Craft Furniture for over 42 years. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where he enjoyed working at the Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting and was always willing to help those in need. Before Calvary, he was a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and Chairman of the Deacon board at Beulah Baptist Church. He loved to garden and keep his yard looking nice but, most of all, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Watkins.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife and love of his life of 58 years, Nancy Dagenhart Earp; son, Darren Earp (wife, Patricia); daughter, Angela Dickson (husband, Rick); grandchildren, Phillip Moore, Monica Moore, Katie Scalf, Evan Lackey, Danica Earp, and Easton Earp; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Scalf, Isaac Scalf, Audrey Scalf, and Adalyn Scalf; sisters, Joyce Marlowe (husband, Charles), and Margaret Love (husband, Larry); brother, James Clyde Earp (wife, Brenda); brother-in-law, Bruce Watkins; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Stephen Dagenhart and Pastor Bill Orren will officiate, with the eulogy by Darren Earp. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund or Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting, 417 Airport Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ray Earp.