Chatsie William Barnes, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Chatsie was born on June 16, 1943, in Alexander County, the son of the late June Barnes and Hessie Howell Barnes. He worked as a saw miller for most of his working career and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Tyrone Barnes of Taylorsville.

Funeral services are pending.

Memorials may be made to Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help with funeral expenses.

